UN Chief Says Implicit Threats to Use Nuclear Weapons 'Utterly Unacceptable'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday there have been implicit threats on the potential use of nuclear weapons but emphasized that they are "utterly unacceptable."

