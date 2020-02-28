UN Chief Says in Contact With Russian, Turkish Leaders Urging for Ceasefire in Idlib

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday he had been in close contact with the leaders of Russia and Turkey, appealing for ceasefire in Syria's Idlib province.

"I have been in very close contact, I have been strongly appealing for that," Guterres said when asked whether he had been contacting the leaders of the two countries regarding ceasefire in the Arab republic.

"I think we are not yet there. I hope we will be there in the near future because the situation can get completely out of control," Guterres added.