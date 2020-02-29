UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Says In Contact With Russian, Turkish Leaders Urging For Ceasefire In Idlib

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

UN Chief Says in Contact With Russian, Turkish Leaders Urging for Ceasefire in Idlib

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday he had been in close contact with the leaders of Russia and Turkey, appealing for ceasefire in Syria's Idlib province.

"I have been in very close contact, I have been strongly appealing for that," Guterres said when asked whether he had been contacting the leaders of the two countries regarding ceasefire in the Arab republic.

"I think we are not yet there. I hope we will be there in the near future because the situation can get completely out of control," Guterres added.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Arab

Recent Stories

Erdogan Confirms to Trump Plan to Push Damascus' F ..

19 minutes ago

Fire in central Paris, train station being evacuat ..

19 minutes ago

Erdogan, Trump agree on steps to avoid 'humanitari ..

19 minutes ago

Factory Blast Kills 3 People, Injures 30 More in N ..

24 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General to Address Escalation in Syri ..

24 minutes ago

Researchers announce progress in developing an acc ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.