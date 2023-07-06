Open Menu

UN Chief Says Israel's Escalation In Jenin Will Not Solve Country's Security Concerns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 10:17 PM

UN Chief Says Israel's Escalation in Jenin Will Not Solve Country's Security Concerns

Israel is not solving its legitimate security concerns by escalating the situation with the Palestinians in the West Bank, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Israel is not solving its legitimate security concerns by escalating the situation with the Palestinians in the West Bank, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

"I understand Israel's legitimate concerns over its security. But escalation is not the answer.

It simply bolsters radicalization and leads to a deepening cycle of violence and bloodshed," Guterres said during a press briefing.

What would benefit Israel is adhering to the process that leads to a two-state solution, Guterres added.

On Tuesday, Israel ended its military operation undertaken in Jenin, West Bank, in which at least 12 Palestinians were killed. The operation was the largest one undertaken in Jenin in more than 20 years.

The United Nations voiced "deep concerns" over Israel undertaking the latest military operation.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Bank

Recent Stories

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends judicial remand o ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends judicial remand of Khadija Shah, others

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM expresses satisfaction on peaceful ..

Balochistan CM expresses satisfaction on peaceful election of 35 districts Chair ..

5 minutes ago
 Majority of US Voters Believe Biden Involved in So ..

Majority of US Voters Believe Biden Involved in Son Hunter's Foreign Business De ..

5 minutes ago
 29 postmen provided motorcycles

29 postmen provided motorcycles

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

12 minutes ago
 Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 ' ..

Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 'Worst Wildfire Season on Recor ..

7 minutes ago
Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise to $ 9.74 b ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise to $ 9.74 billion

1 minute ago
 Austin Concerned About China's Behavior Against Ph ..

Austin Concerned About China's Behavior Against Philippine Vessels - Pentagon

7 minutes ago
 LHC confirms interim bail of Imran, wife

LHC confirms interim bail of Imran, wife

7 minutes ago
 Mark Zuckerberg Says Twitter Rival Threads Already ..

Mark Zuckerberg Says Twitter Rival Threads Already Has 30 Million Signups

7 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS hands over keys first model shelter ..

Chairman PRCS hands over keys first model shelter house to flood affected widow

7 minutes ago
 President-designate COP 28 discusses climate chang ..

President-designate COP 28 discusses climate change with PM, minister

1 minute ago

More Stories From World