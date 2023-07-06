(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Israel is not solving its legitimate security concerns by escalating the situation with the Palestinians in the West Bank, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

"I understand Israel's legitimate concerns over its security. But escalation is not the answer.

It simply bolsters radicalization and leads to a deepening cycle of violence and bloodshed," Guterres said during a press briefing.

What would benefit Israel is adhering to the process that leads to a two-state solution, Guterres added.

On Tuesday, Israel ended its military operation undertaken in Jenin, West Bank, in which at least 12 Palestinians were killed. The operation was the largest one undertaken in Jenin in more than 20 years.

The United Nations voiced "deep concerns" over Israel undertaking the latest military operation.