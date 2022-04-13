UN Chief Says Judicial Bodies Should Decide Whether Actions in Ukraine Constitute Genocide

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the definition of whether or not the activities in Ukraine constitute genocide should be left to the relevant judicial bodies.

"We leave the definition of whether or not it is genocide to the judicial bodies that are relevant in this regard. By the way, there is an investigation at the International Criminal Court taking place in Ukraine at the present moment," Guterres said when asked if he considers a genocide what is going on in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden called Russia's actions in Ukraine "genocide.

"

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by saying Russia considers such allegations attempting to distort the situation on the ground as unacceptable.

While Biden has spoken previously accusing Russia and its leader of numerous things, he used the word "genocide" to refer to the situation in Ukraine and its impact on the world.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them fro intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said that the aim of its operation is demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.