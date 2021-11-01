UN Chief Says Left G20 Summit in Rome With His Hopes 'Unfulfilled But Not Buried'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that he left the G20 summit in Rome with his hopes "unfulfilled but at least not buried."

"While I welcome the #G20's recommitment to global solutions, I leave Rome with my hopes unfulfilled ” but at least they are not buried," Guterres tweeted.

Now the UN chief is heading for Glasgow to partake in the UN Climate Change Summit (COP26) to "keep the goal of 1.5 degrees alive and to implement promises on finance and adaptation for people & planet," the tweet read.

The G20 leaders concluded on Sunday a two-day summit in the Italian capital. The agenda included, among other topical issues, measures to fight climate change and accelerate the implementation of the 2015 Paris agreement, as well as measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, cybercrime and other challenges of today.

The summit participants committed to making efforts to significantly reduce collective greenhouse gas emissions and deliver national recovery and resilience plans that allocate "an ambitious share" of the financial resources to mitigating the consequences of climate change and adapting to it.

Commenting on the meeting's final communique, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said would have liked the G20 to make commitments in fighting climate change in "a stronger language."