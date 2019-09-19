- Home
UN Chief Says Meeting With Guaido 'Not On Agenda' During General Assembly High-Level Week
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:03 AM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that a meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is not on his agenda during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly
"No, that is not on the agenda for the time being," Guterres said when asked whether he plans to meet with Guaido during the high-level week.