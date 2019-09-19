UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Says Meeting With Guaido 'Not On Agenda' During General Assembly High-Level Week

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:03 AM

UN Chief Says Meeting With Guaido 'Not on Agenda' During General Assembly High-Level Week

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that a meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is not on his agenda during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that a meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is not on his agenda during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

"No, that is not on the agenda for the time being," Guterres said when asked whether he plans to meet with Guaido during the high-level week.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah introduces US business community to promis ..

1 hour ago

Flydubai celebrates five years of operations to Ka ..

1 hour ago

Tripartite MoU between ZHO, Musanada, Tadweer

1 hour ago

Ukrainian Side Says Ready for Forces Separation in ..

1 minute ago

Investigators Open Probe Into Attack on Police Off ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Says He Hopes Formation of Syrian Constit ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.