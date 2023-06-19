UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says Neo-Nazis, White Supremacists Are 'Fast-becoming' Threats Within Countries

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 09:54 PM

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that Neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups are creating security issues within some countries

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that Neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups are creating security issues within some countries.

"Neo-Nazi and white supremacist movements are fast becoming the Primary internal security threats in a number of countries," Guterres told UN members.

We must stay united against such global threats, he added.

Earlier, the New York Times highlighted what Western media has sought to downplay for the past year: the existence of neo-Nazis in the Ukrainian military and the proliferation of Nazi symbolism, including the Totenkopf "Death's Head" emblem used by the SS and the Sonnenrad "Black Sun," which was also heavily used by the Nazis and subsequent groups sympathetic to their ideology.

