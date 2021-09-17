UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says New Code Of Conduct Needed To Regulate Use Of Social Media By States

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 08:48 PM

UN Chief Says New Code of Conduct Needed to Regulate Use of Social Media by States

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with Sputnik he believed it was the time to develop a new code of conduct to regulate the use of social media by different countries

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with Sputnik he believed it was the time to develop a new code of conduct to regulate the use of social media by different countries.

"We know how social media today exists and works and we know how difficult it is sometimes to detect who's doing what in this complex area," Guterres said. "I think we need a new code of conduct in relation to the use of social media in different aspects by states, but also by the main operators that are responsible for what's happening. And I hope that it will be possible to have an understanding in relation to this by different countries, allowing for some norms to be put in place."

Related Topics

United Nations Social Media

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children ..

7 minutes ago
 Safe City project launched in the AJK

Safe City project launched in the AJK

4 minutes ago
 UN Chief Tells Sputnik Strategic Interests of Russ ..

UN Chief Tells Sputnik Strategic Interests of Russia, US on Syria Overlap

5 minutes ago
 New curriculum educates students about sanctity of ..

New curriculum educates students about sanctity of all religions: Ashrafi

5 minutes ago
 World on 'catastrophic' path to 2.7C warming: UN c ..

World on 'catastrophic' path to 2.7C warming: UN chief

41 minutes ago
 I.Coast to try more than 40 police for graft

I.Coast to try more than 40 police for graft

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.