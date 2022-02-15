UN Chief Says No Alternative to Diplomacy on Ukraine, All Sides Should Intensify Efforts

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that there is no alternative to diplomacy to defuse the tensions around Ukraine and noted that he expects all sides to intensify efforts on that front.

Earlier on Monday, Guterres held separate talks the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Ukraine.

"My message is clear: There is no alternative to diplomacy. All issues - including the most intractable - can and must be addressed and resolved through diplomatic frameworks. It is my firm belief that this principle will prevail," Guterres said. "I welcome the recent flurry of diplomatic contacts and engagements, including between heads of state. But more needs to be done, and I expect all to intensify their efforts."