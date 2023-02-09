UN Chief Says No Sanctions Should Interfere With Relief Efforts in Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) No sanctions should interfere with relief efforts in Syria as the country is dealing with the fallout of the devastating earthquake, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

"This is a moment in which everybody has to make very clear that no sanctions of any kind interfere with relief to the population of Syria in the present moment," Guterres told journalists.