UN Chief Says No Sanctions Should Interfere With Relief Efforts In Syria

Published February 09, 2023

UN Chief Says No Sanctions Should Interfere With Relief Efforts in Syria

No sanctions should interfere with relief efforts in Syria as the country is dealing with the fallout of the devastating earthquake, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) No sanctions should interfere with relief efforts in Syria as the country is dealing with the fallout of the devastating earthquake, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

"This is a moment in which everybody has to make very clear that no sanctions of any kind interfere with relief to the population of Syria in the present moment," Guterres told journalists.

