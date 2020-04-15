UN Chief Says Not Time Now to Reduce Funding for World Health Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, after US President Donald Trump's statement on the suspension of funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), that it was not the right time now to do so.

Trump said Tuesday evening that he had instructed his administration to stop US funding for the WHO, which he accused of grossly mismanaging and covering up the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"It is also not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus," Guterres said.

"As I have said before, now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences," he said.