UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Says Organization's 'Critical Work' Mostly Uninterrupted By COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:03 PM

UN Chief Says Organization's 'Critical Work' Mostly Uninterrupted by COVID-19

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the essential work of the world body remains largely unaffected by the novel coronavirus (COIVD-19) pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the essential work of the world body remains largely unaffected by the novel coronavirus (COIVD-19) pandemic.

"I can report that our critical work is continuing largely uninterrupted," Guterres said in a briefing to UN member states on the challenge posed by COVID-19. "Our business continuity plans are working."

Guterres said that the UN employees in New York City are committed to fulfilling their functions and are fully working remotely with the exception of "absolutely essential" staff who continue to come to the headquarters building.

The UN chief also said that outside of New York, 93 percent of UN country teams are engaged with national authorities in preparedness and response efforts.

UN economists in resident coordinators' offices cooperate with local institutions to assess the socio-economic impact of COVID-19, Guterres noted.

In the light of the current circumstances, the moving of UN peacekeepers had been postponed, but the United Nations continues to engage with troop-contributing countries to determine when rotations could take place amid the pandemic, he added.

Guterres called on the international community to support his earlier call for a global ceasefire and support the United Nations' appeal for $2 billion to aid the most vulnerable countries affected by COVID-19 crisis.

Related Topics

World United Nations Business New York Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No contacts between Riyadh and Moscow over increas ..

2 hours ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directs to ensure fair dist ..

1 minute ago

IMF chief: 'Clear we have entered recession'

1 minute ago

Women's Evian golf major postponed over coronaviru ..

1 minute ago

Telemedicine center set up at Holy Family Hospital ..

2 minutes ago

Italy virus could peak soon but more sacrifices to ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.