UN chief says ozone layer recovery on track, credits Montreal Protocol for success

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The Ozone layer, which acts as a shield and protects life on the Earth from the Sun's harmful ultraviolet rays, is steadily recovering , UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said, while underscoring the key role of the Montreal Protocol in that shield's recuperation.

"The ozone layer, once an ailing patient, is on the road to recovery," the UN chief said on the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

"Now, it’s time to go further," Guterres added

Signed in 1987 , the Montreal Protocol is a landmark multilateral environmental agreement that regulates the consumption and production of nearly 100 man-made chemicals, or ‘ozone-depleting substances’ (ODS).

"At a time when multilateralism is under severe strain, the Montreal Protocol to help protect the ozone layer stands out as a powerful symbol of hope, " the secretary-general said in his message.

"It is a reminder that when countries show political resolve for the common good, change is possible," he said.

"In uniting the world to phase out the consumption and production of different ozone depleting substances, the Protocol has also contributed to shielding carbon sinks, protecting humanity’s health, and avoiding economic losses," according to the UN chief.

"The Protocol’s Kigali Amendment -- which focuses on phasing down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) – powerful climate-warming gases – can contribute to advancing climate mitigation efforts, protecting people and planet. And that is needed more than ever as temperature records continue to shatter," the UN chief said.

"If fully ratified and implemented, the Kigali Amendment could help avoid as much as 0.5 degrees Celsius of global heating by the end of this century. Yet, a range of climate solutions – including those related to refrigerants and energy efficiency – are also needed to avert a climate crisis by mid-century, he said, noting that four out of every five nations have ratified the amendment, but the clock is ticking.

"On this World Ozone Day, let’s commit to making peace with our planet. Let’s commit to build on the success of the Montreal Protocol to show what international cooperation at its best can achieve."