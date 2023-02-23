UN Chief Says Peace Prospects Between Russia, Ukraine 'Look Bleak Today'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the peace prospects between Ukraine and Russia "look bleak" at present.

"Ukrainians, Russians and people far beyond need peace. While prospects may look bleak today, we know that genuine, lasting peace must be based on the UN Charter and international law," Guterres told a UN General Assembly emergency special session on Ukraine.