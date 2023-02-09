UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says People In Turkey, Syria Face Nightmare On Top Of Nightmare After Earthquakes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 08:39 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Gueterres said that people in Turkey and Syria are suffering one nightmare after another as a result of Monday's catastrophic earthquakes and aftershocks as well as the lack of supplies to help them in the situation

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Gueterres said that people in Turkey and Syria are suffering one nightmare after another as a result of Monday's catastrophic earthquakes and aftershocks as well as the lack of supplies to help them in the situation.

"People are facing nightmare on top of nightmare," Guterres said on Thursday.

The United Nations is rushing to help and this is why UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths will travel to areas affected by the earthquakes this weekend, Guterres added.

Earlier on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey has increased to 16,170, and another 64,194 were injured.

Seismologist Dogan Perincek told Sputnik on Thursday that a new powerful earthquake may occur soon in the area of Turkey's Canakkale port in the Sea of Marmara due to increased seismic activity there.

