UN Chief Says Preparations Underway to Resume Libyan Political Dialogue Forum

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press briefing on Friday that preparations are underway to resume the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum after the country's factions reached a permanent ceasefire agreement.

"The United Nations Support Mission in Libya is making preparations to resume the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, which will be preceded by a series of meetings and consultations that would facilitate the resumption of inclusive, intra-Libyan political talks - Libyan-led and Libyan owned," Guterres said.