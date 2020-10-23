UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Says Preparations Underway To Resume Libyan Political Dialogue Forum

Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:13 PM

UN Chief Says Preparations Underway to Resume Libyan Political Dialogue Forum

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press briefing on Friday that preparations are underway to resume the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum after the country's factions reached a permanent ceasefire agreement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press briefing on Friday that preparations are underway to resume the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum after the country's factions reached a permanent ceasefire agreement.

"The United Nations Support Mission in Libya is making preparations to resume the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, which will be preceded by a series of meetings and consultations that would facilitate the resumption of inclusive, intra-Libyan political talks - Libyan-led and Libyan owned," Guterres said.

