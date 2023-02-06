UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says Prospects For Ukraine Peace Low, Chances Of Bloodshed Keep Growing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that prospects for peace in Ukraine continue diminishing, while chances of bloodshed are on the rise.

"The prospects for peace keep diminishing. The chances of further escalation and bloodshed keep growing," he told the UN General Assembly.

