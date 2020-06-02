UN chief says 'race against time' in war, virus-hit Yemen

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Aid workers face a "race against time" to prevent catastrophe in Yemen, a country ravaged by war and a fast-spreading novel coronavirus outbreak, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday.

"We are in a race against time. Tackling COVID-19 on top of the existing humanitarian emergency requires urgent action," Guterres said at a virtual donor conference hosted by Saudi Arabia.