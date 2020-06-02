UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Says 'race Against Time' In War, Virus-hit Yemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:47 PM

Aid workers face a "race against time" to prevent catastrophe in Yemen, a country ravaged by war and a fast-spreading novel coronavirus outbreak, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday

Aid workers face a "race against time" to prevent catastrophe in Yemen, a country ravaged by war and a fast-spreading novel coronavirus outbreak, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday.

"We are in a race against time. Tackling COVID-19 on top of the existing humanitarian emergency requires urgent action," Guterres said at a virtual donor conference hosted by Saudi Arabia.

More Stories From World

