(@FahadShabbir)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a phone call with the head of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj on Wednesday said the organization was ready to assist in ensuring accountability for the mass graves near the Libyan town of Tarhuna, the United Nations said in a statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a phone call with the head of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj on Wednesday said the organization was ready to assist in ensuring accountability for the mass graves near the Libyan town of Tarhuna, the United Nations said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General spoke by telephone today with H.E. Mr. Faiez Mustafa Serraj, Prime Minister of the State of Libya about the situation in Libya," the statement said. "The Secretary-General expressed his shock at the recent discovery of mass graves in Libya and stated that the United Nations was ready to assist in efforts to ensure accountability."

During the phone call, Sarraj indicated his commitment to negotiations within the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission and a political solution based on elections, the statement said.

It added that the two officials also discussed the need to reopen blocked oil export terminals and oil fields.

In June, the GNA forces regained control over the strategic town of Tarhuna, southeast of the capital of Tripoli, from the rival Libyan National Army. The GNA then said that eight mass graves were discovered in the city.

The United Nations and the European Union have also called for the investigation in the matter.

The Libyan authorities have asked the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) for assistance to deal with recently discovered mass graves.