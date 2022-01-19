UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says 'real Opportunity' For Peace In Ethiopia's Tigray

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 10:40 PM

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday he sees a "real opportunity" for an end to the conflict in Tigray, Ethiopia after a conversation with the African Union's special envoy

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday he sees a "real opportunity" for an end to the conflict in Tigray, Ethiopia after a conversation with the African Union's special envoy.

Guterres and Olusegun Obasanjo, the AU's special envoy for the Horn of Africa, spoke by telephone about the conflict between government forces and regional fighters that broke out in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray more than a year ago.

"Mr.

Obasanjo briefed me about the efforts being made by the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) to move towards a resolution of the violent conflict and expressed optimism that there is now a real opportunity for political and diplomatic resolution of the conflict," Guterres said in a statement.

"I am delighted that after over a year of armed conflict which has affected millions of people across Ethiopia and the rest of the region, there is now a demonstrable effort to make peace," he said.

