UN Chief Says Regrets His Plan To Enable Russian Bank Access To SWIFT Went 'Unheeded'

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 08:05 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he deeply regrets that his proposal to enable the Russian Agricultural Bank regain access to the SWIFT system went "unheeded"

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he deeply regrets that his proposal to enable the Russian Agricultural Bank regain access to the SWIFT system went "unheeded."

"My letter also mentioned that 'the Russian Federation has highlighted the issue of access to SWIFT by the Russian Agricultural Bank as a key factor influencing its decisions.

' On this front, the United Nations recently brokered a concrete proposal to enable a subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank to regain access to SWIFT with the European Commission," Guterres said. "I am deeply disappointed that my proposal went unheeded."

