UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the decision by Russia to recognize the independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics is in a "violation of the territorial integrity" of Ukraine.

"Let me be clear: the decision of the Russian Federation to recognize the so-called "independence" of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions is a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," Guterres said on Tuesday.

Guterres added, "Such a unilateral measure conflicts directly with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations - and is inconsistent with the so-called Friendly Relations Declaration of the General Assembly which the International Court of Justice has repeatedly cited as representing international law."