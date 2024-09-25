UN Chief Says Sea Level Rise Threatens 'rising Tide Of Misery'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 10:20 PM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday that rising sea levels threaten to create "a rising tide of misery" for millions, with intense storm surges, coastal erosion and coastal flooding increasingly likely.
"Low-lying coastal zones are home to around 900 million people. Rising seas mean a rising tide of misery," he said at a summit on the threats posed by sea level rise.
"Greenhouse gasses -- overwhelmingly from burning fossil fuels -- are heating our planet, expanding seawater and melting ice."
Since the start of the 20th century, global-mean sea level has risen faster than over any prior century in at least the last 3,000 years, and the rate of increase is accelerating.
According to a study cited by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, five nations -- the Maldives, Tuvalu, the Marshall Islands, Nauru and Kiribati -- may become uninhabitable by 2100, creating 600,000 stateless climate refugees.
Guterres warned of "communities swamped, fresh water contaminated, crops ruined, infrastructure damaged, biodiversity destroyed and economies decimated -- with sectors such as fisheries, agriculture and tourism pummeled."
"We cannot leave the hopes and aspirations of billions of people dead in the water."
Recent Stories
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
More Stories From World
-
Ethiopia bus accident kills at least 28: officials29 seconds ago
-
Atta Tarar meets President Erdogan11 minutes ago
-
Princess Zelda takes the lead in 'Echoes of Wisdom'2 hours ago
-
OECD calls for higher property taxes to fight debt3 hours ago
-
UN says 90,000 displaced in Lebanon since Monday amid Israeli strikes3 hours ago
-
Israel says calling up two reserve brigades for north3 hours ago
-
Hezbollah attack on Tel Aviv 'deeply concerning': US4 hours ago
-
Unions vow 'bitter resistance' as Volkswagen talks begin4 hours ago
-
PM calls on UN chief to use good offices for Kashmir dispute resolution4 hours ago
-
Google files EU complaint over Microsoft cloud services5 hours ago
-
Amnesty calls for commission to probe Kenya protest deaths5 hours ago
-
Man City confirm Rodri knee ligament injury6 hours ago