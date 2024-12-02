Open Menu

UN Chief Says Situation In Gaza 'appalling And Apocalyptic'

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

UN chief says situation in Gaza 'appalling and apocalyptic'

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The United Nations chief said Monday the situation in war-torn Gaza was "appalling and apocalyptic", warning conditions faced by Palestinians in the territory may amount to the "gravest international crimes".

In remarks read out on his behalf at a Cairo conference aimed at increasing humanitarian aid, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the international community to "build a foundation for sustainable peace in Gaza and across the middle East".

The war in Gaza broke out when Palestinian group Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in 1,208 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed 44,429 people in Gaza, according to figures from the territory's health ministry that the UN considers reliable.

Guterres highlighted the devastating toll of the conflict and the urgent need for international action.

"Malnutrition is rampant... Famine is imminent. Meanwhile, the health system has collapsed," he said.

The UN chief added that Gaza now has "the highest number of children amputees per capita anywhere in the world", with "many losing limbs and undergoing surgeries without even anesthesia".

The secretary-general also criticised the severe restrictions on aid delivery, calling the current levels "grossly insufficient".

According to UNRWA's count, only 65 aid trucks per day had been able to enter Gaza this past month, compared to a pre-war average of 500.

International aid organisations have repeatedly raised alarm over the deteriorating conditions in Gaza, warning that civilians are on the brink of famine.

They have said aid shipments reaching the enclave are now at their lowest since the start of the war.

