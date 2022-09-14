UN Chief Says Spoke With Putin Wednesday Morning About Grain Agreement, Zaporizhzhia Plant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he spoke over the telephone with Russian President Putin in the morning about the Black Sea Initiative concerning grain and fertilizer exports and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), among other issues.

"The last time I spoke with President Putin was this morning. That is the reason I came late to this press conference. We had the opportunity to discuss the Black Sea Initiative, its extension and possible expansion," Guterres told journalists.

Guterres said he also discussed with Putin the situation around the ZNPP as well as the fact-finding mission whose goal is to investigate the attacks in Olenivka.