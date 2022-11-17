UN Chief Says States Have to Deliver 'Meaningful Action' on Worsening Climate Conditions

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Countries have to deliver "meaningful action" to stop the worsening climate conditions, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Countries have to deliver "meaningful action" to stop the worsening climate conditions, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

"The world is watching and has a simple message: stand and deliver. Deliver the kind of meaningful climate action that people and the planet so desperately need. Global emissions are at their highest level in history - and rising," Guterres told reporters during a stakeout at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Guterres noted that impacts of worsening climate conditions are decimating economies and societies around the world and they are growing.

"We know what we need to do - and we have the tools and resources to get it done," he said.

Guterres appealed to countries to act in three critical areas: finding credible agreement on financial support to developing countries; addressing the huge emissions gap; and delivering the $100 billion in climate finance for developing countries.

The 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6-18. The conference is attended by more than 44,000 people.

