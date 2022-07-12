UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says 'Still Way To Go' On Reaching Grain Deal Between Russia, Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022 | 08:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) A way to go still remains in order to achieve an agreement between Russia and Ukraine on exporting grain and fertilizers to the global markets, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an update the situation on Tuesday.

"We are working hard, indeed, but there is still a way to go," Guterres said.

The UN Secretary-General noted that many people are talking about the possible grain and fertilizer deal, but added that the UNited Nations prefers to "try to do it."

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the delegations from Russia, Ukraine and Turkey will gather for joint talks on grain exports on Wednesday.

Russian officials have criticized Guterres earlier for insisting on concurrently reaching a grain and fertilizer deal with Russia and Ukraine, saying such an approach may take longer to complete and thus exacerbate the food crisis. 

