UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul to Ensure Ukraine Grain Exports

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that the Istanbul talks on the Ukraine grain issue produced substantive results, but more technical work is needed to materialize the progress.

"Today is an important and substantive step, a step on the way to a comprehensive agreement," Guterres said.

"In a world darkened by global crisis today, at last, we have a ray of hope. A ray of hope to ease human suffering and alleviate hunger around the world.

A ray of hope to support developing countries and the most vulnerable people, a ray of hope to bring a measure of much-needed stability to the global food system," Guterres said.

The UN has been working on the deal around the clock, but more technical work will be needed to materialize the progress, the secretary general continued.

Guterres also thanked Turkey for "their outstanding efforts to convene these talks and their critical role" and Russian and Ukrainian officials for their "constructive engagement."