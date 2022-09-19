UN Chief Says Talks to Achieve Agreement on Russian Ammonia Exports Via Ukraine Underway

UNITED NATION (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told RIA Novosti that there are ongoing negotiations on a potential agreement to facilitate exports of Russian ammonia through Ukraine.

"There ...

(are) negotiations taking place in relation to ammonia (exports through the Yuzhny port using an existing pipeline that has been in use for several years)," Guterres said.

There are aspects that are of interest of both Ukraine and Russia, the UN chief said, adding that it would be interesting to discuss "to see if it is possible to have an even broader agreement."