UN Chief Says Terrorists Already Exploiting COVID-19 Security Gaps in Syria, Iraq

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said that although it is too early to evaluate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on international terrorism, organizations like Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (terrorist groups banned in Russia) are already exploiting security vulnerabilities caused by COVID-19.

"It is too early to fully assess the implications of COVID-19 on the terrorism landscape," Guterres said at the opening of the UN Counter-Terrorism Week. "But we know that ISIL [Islamic State], Al-Qaeda, their regional affiliates - as well as neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups - seek to exploit divisions, local conflicts, governance failures and grievances to advance their objectives."

While the Islamic State is trying to re-establish its position in Syria and Iraq, thousands of foreign fighters are seeking to spill out the conflict beyond the region, Guterres pointed out.

To address the current challenges, Guterres called on the member states to collaborate in five areas, including investing in counter-terrorism efforts and monitoring emerging threats with the help of new technology.

He added that when fighting terrorism, countries must always abide by human rights, humanitarian and refugee law, as well as facilitate the repartition of foreign nationals from displacement camps in Syria and Iraq.

The UN chief also highlighted the need for governments to conduct their anti-terrorist responses considering the psycho-social and economic stresses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen the exchange of information to learn through the experiences of others.