UN Chief Says To Appeal For $2Bln Wednesday To Respond To COVID-19 Global Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 10:35 PM

The United Nations will launch a global humanitarian appeal this week asking for $2 billion to respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crisis, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The United Nations will launch a global humanitarian appeal this week asking for $2 billion to respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crisis, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Monday.

"I appeal for the international community to fully support those measures, they will be included in a humanitarian review that we will launch on Wednesday, asking for $2 billion to allow us to have a humanitarian response more effective in relation to those dramatic situations where COVID-19 has needs by itself, but, at the same time, is linked to a desperate situation already in the countries affected.

"

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, a COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan will be launched jointly by the UN chief, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock, World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and UN Children's Fund Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, 354,677 people have contracted the virus worldwide, while more than 15,430 died.

