UN Chief Says to Convene 'Climate Ambition Summit' in September 2023

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he will host a "Climate Ambition Summit" in September and invites governments and businesses to participate.

"So today I am announcing that I will convene a Climate Ambition Summit in September 2023.

I call on every leader to step up - from governments, business, cities and regions, civil society and finance," Guterres told a briefing.

The invitation is open, he added.

