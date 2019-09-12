UN Chief Says to Travel to Hurricane-Hit Bahamas on Friday to Show Solidarity

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he would travel to travel to the Bahamas on Friday to express solidarity with the people of the island as they struggle to cope with the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian.

"I will be flying tomorrow to the Bahamas in order to express my deep solidarity to the people of the Bahamas that [were] victims, as you know, of a terrible hurricane just a few days ago," Guterres said on Thursday.

While in the Bahamas, Guterres plans to raise awareness among the international community about the pressing need to increase support to the Bahamas at this difficult time for the country.

The secretary-general added that the hurricane demonstrated once more that "climate change is running faster than we are" and states should find a more effective way to defeat it.

Abaco and Grand Bahama islands took a direct hit from Dorian, which left an estimated 70,000 people homeless.

The official death toll from the hurricane, which struck the Abco islands and Grand Bahama as a Category 5 storm earlier this month, rose to 50 on Tuesday, though thousands of people remain missing.

Some reports say the final toll could reach more than 3,000 dead.