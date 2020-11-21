UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Says Unilateral Moves On Yemen Will Not Be Positive

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday any unilateral measures in relation to Yemen's Houthi movement will most likely have negative consequences on the humanitarian situation in the country.

President Donald Trump's administration has been preparing to designate the Houthi movement as a terrorist organization before leaving office in January.

"In this very fragile situation in relation to famine and in this hopeful moment in relation to conversations, we believe that any other unilateral initiative will probably not be positive.

I don't think we should rock the boat at the present moment," Guterres said when asked about the US plans to designate the Houthi rebels.

UN officials have been asking the United States to reconsider the designation plans, fearing that the move could disrupt international humanitarian efforts and reverse progress toward reaching a peaceful settlement.

Yemen remains the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with 80 percent of more than 24 million people in the country requiring protection and assistance.

