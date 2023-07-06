Open Menu

UN Chief Says Unrealistic To Expect International 'Military Force' To Be Sent To Israel

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 11:17 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that it would be "unrealistic" to send international peacekeeping forces in response to the fighting between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that it would be "unrealistic" to send international peacekeeping forces in response to the fighting between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank.

"I do not think it is realistic to think that we can have a military force sent to Israel," Guterres told reporters.

The secretary-general expressed confidence that the Israeli government would not accept such a development if it occurs.

However, Guterres emphasized the necessity to establish mechanisms to protect civilians in the affected areas.

"We need to find mechanisms to allow for the protection of civilians in these dramatic circumstances," he said.

On Tuesday, Israel ended its military operation in Jenin in the West Bank, which resulted in the death of at least 12 Palestinians. The operation was the largest one undertaken in Jenin in more than 20 years.

The United Nations voiced "deep concerns" over Israel undertaking the latest military operation.

