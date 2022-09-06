UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says US Visas Should Be Delivered To Russian Delegation - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 10:33 PM

UN Chief Says US Visas Should Be Delivered to Russian Delegation - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly feels that the requisite US visas should be delivered to members of the Russian delegation who seek to enter the United States to participate in the upcoming United Nations conferences, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly feels that the requisite US visas should be delivered to members of the Russian delegation who seek to enter the United States to participate in the upcoming United Nations conferences, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"We have repeatedly brought up (the visa issue) with the host country," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "This is an issue that was raised to us by the Russian Federation. The Secretary General feels very much that visas should be delivered to the Russian delegation and to the delegations who have business to be done at the United Nations especially during the General Assembly."

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Business Russia United States Visa

Recent Stories

Erdogan Warns Greece Turkey's Patience Running Out ..

Erdogan Warns Greece Turkey's Patience Running Out Amid Disagreements

2 minutes ago
 US Terminated All Contacts With Russia on Anti-Ter ..

US Terminated All Contacts With Russia on Anti-Terror Activity - Russian Securit ..

2 minutes ago
 One more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

One more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Roglic crashes in Vuelta sprint gamble as Pedersen ..

Roglic crashes in Vuelta sprint gamble as Pedersen wins stage

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court acquits three death row convicts ..

Lahore High Court acquits three death row convicts

5 minutes ago
 Minister distributes relief goods among flood-hit ..

Minister distributes relief goods among flood-hit people

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.