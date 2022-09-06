UN Chief Says US Visas Should Be Delivered to Russian Delegation - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly feels that the requisite US visas should be delivered to members of the Russian delegation who seek to enter the United States to participate in the upcoming United Nations conferences, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

"We have repeatedly brought up (the visa issue) with the host country," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "This is an issue that was raised to us by the Russian Federation. The Secretary General feels very much that visas should be delivered to the Russian delegation and to the delegations who have business to be done at the United Nations especially during the General Assembly."