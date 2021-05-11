UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Says Very Important For Int'l. Community That US, Russia Form Functional Ties

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

UN Chief Says Very Important for Int'l. Community That US, Russia Form Functional Ties

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he believed it was essential for the international community to see the United States and Russia establish functional relations.

"It is, I believe, very important for the international community, as a whole, that the United States and the Russian Federation, knowing that there are differences in many dimensions, but establish a functional relationship, in which the areas of disagreement can be frankly expressed," Guterres said in an interview with Russian news agencies ahead of his visit to Moscow May 12-14.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Visit United States May

Recent Stories

National Ambulance accelerates deployment of resou ..

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Health reaffirms importance of vaccina ..

1 hour ago

235 arrested, 71 shops sealed for SOPs violation i ..

1 hour ago

President feels people can overcome Covid by stick ..

1 hour ago

Afghan President Invites Taliban to Attend Next Gr ..

1 hour ago

Federal Judge in Mexico Halts President's Law on H ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.