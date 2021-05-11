UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he believed it was essential for the international community to see the United States and Russia establish functional relations.

"It is, I believe, very important for the international community, as a whole, that the United States and the Russian Federation, knowing that there are differences in many dimensions, but establish a functional relationship, in which the areas of disagreement can be frankly expressed," Guterres said in an interview with Russian news agencies ahead of his visit to Moscow May 12-14.