UN Chief Says 'Very Important' To Engage With Taliban At Present Moment

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that it is crucial to engage with the Taliban (banned in Russia) to address a number of concerns in Afghanistan, including humanitarian aid and human rights, as well as terrorism.

"It is impossible to provide humanitarian assistance inside Afghanistan without engaging with the de-facto authorities in the country," Guterres said during a press conference. "And I do believe that it is very important to engage with the Taliban at the present moment for all aspects that concern the international community: be it about terrorism, be it about human rights, be it about drugs, be it about the nature of the government. So, our attitude is to engage."

More Stories From World

