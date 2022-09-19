UN Chief Says Visa Restrictions Against Russians in Europe Not Good Idea

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in an interview with RIA Novosti expressed the hope that issues pertaining to the European Union's decision to suspend the processing of visas for Russian citizens will soon be resolved, as such restrictions are not a good idea.

"I think that the relations between the European Union and the Russian Federation have deteriorated in many aspects with the war in Ukraine, and obviously, I hope that with the end of the war, all these situations will disappear ... it is probably not a good idea not to allow them (Russian citizens) to move," Guterres said, commenting on the EU suspending its visa facilitation agreement with Moscow.