UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says Warnings About AI Should Be Taken Seriously

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 08:59 PM

UN Chief Says Warnings About AI Should Be Taken Seriously

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that warnings from researchers about artificial intelligence (AI) should be taken seriously

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that warnings from researchers about artificial intelligence (AI) should be taken seriously.

"Alarm bells over the latest form of artificial intelligence - generative AI - are deafening. And they are loudest from the developers who designed it," Guterres told a briefing. "These scientists and experts have called on the world to act, declaring AI an existential threat to humanity on a par with the risk of nuclear war. We must take those warnings seriously."

The UN-proposed Global Digital Compact, New Agenda for Peace, and Accord on the global governance of AI will put forward solutions based on human rights, he added.

In May, hundreds of AI researchers and technology executives signed off on a stark warning that AI poses an existential threat to humanity, in the latest sign of widespread alarm within the industry over the potential threat posed by the new technology.

The release carried the signatures of some of the industry's top Names, including ChatGPT creator and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and nearly 40 members of Google's DeepMind artificial intelligence unit.

Another public letter published in March attracted the signatures of over 1,000 academics, businessmen, and technology specialists urging a pause in AI development until it can be regulated and run responsibly.

Related Topics

World Google Technology United Nations Nuclear March May From Industry Top

Recent Stories

JPMorgan to Offer $290Mln to Settle Claims It Bene ..

JPMorgan to Offer $290Mln to Settle Claims It Benefited From Jeffrey Epstein - R ..

4 minutes ago
 NATO Should Offer Ukraine Pathway to Membership at ..

NATO Should Offer Ukraine Pathway to Membership at Vilnius Summit - Estonian Law ..

14 minutes ago
 Business community's issues to be resolved on a pr ..

Business community's issues to be resolved on a priority basis: Commissioner

10 minutes ago
 BISP budget enhanced up to Rs. 455 billion for FY ..

BISP budget enhanced up to Rs. 455 billion for FY 2023-24: Federal Minister for ..

10 minutes ago
 Meeting of CPO Committee for Ghazi cases, welfare ..

Meeting of CPO Committee for Ghazi cases, welfare held

10 minutes ago
 Abbottabad's athletes depart for Germany to partic ..

Abbottabad's athletes depart for Germany to participate Special Olympics World G ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.