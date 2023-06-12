UN Chief Says Warnings About AI Should Be Taken Seriously

(@FahadShabbir)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that warnings from researchers about artificial intelligence (AI) should be taken seriously

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that warnings from researchers about artificial intelligence (AI) should be taken seriously.

"Alarm bells over the latest form of artificial intelligence - generative AI - are deafening. And they are loudest from the developers who designed it," Guterres told a briefing. "These scientists and experts have called on the world to act, declaring AI an existential threat to humanity on a par with the risk of nuclear war. We must take those warnings seriously."

The UN-proposed Global Digital Compact, New Agenda for Peace, and Accord on the global governance of AI will put forward solutions based on human rights, he added.

In May, hundreds of AI researchers and technology executives signed off on a stark warning that AI poses an existential threat to humanity, in the latest sign of widespread alarm within the industry over the potential threat posed by the new technology.

The release carried the signatures of some of the industry's top Names, including ChatGPT creator and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and nearly 40 members of Google's DeepMind artificial intelligence unit.

Another public letter published in March attracted the signatures of over 1,000 academics, businessmen, and technology specialists urging a pause in AI development until it can be regulated and run responsibly.