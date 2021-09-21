UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says Will Appoint Special Envoy For Future Generations, Create UN Youth Office

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that he would appoint a special envoy for future generations and set up the UN Youth Office, as young people across the world need "more than support."

"We expect 10.

9 billion people to be born by century's end. We need their talents, ideas and energies ... young people need more than support. They need a seat at the table. I will appoint a Special Envoy for Future Generations and create the United Nations Youth Office," Guterres said during his address at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

More Stories From World

