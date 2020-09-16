UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Says Will Call For 'Global Ceasefire' By Year End In Speech To General Assembly

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 09:19 PM

UN Chief Says Will Call for 'Global Ceasefire' by Year End in Speech to General Assembly

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that in his address to the General Assembly next week he will call for the global ceasefire until the end of 2020 to mobilize efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that in his address to the General Assembly next week he will call for the global ceasefire until the end of 2020 to mobilize efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The virus is the number one global security threat in our world today," Guterres said in a press briefing. "In my speech to the General Assembly on Tuesday, I will make an appeal to the international community to mobilize all efforts for the global ceasefire to become a reality by the end of the year."

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations 2020 All

Recent Stories

US Senate Panel Re-Authorizes Subpoenas for Obama- ..

2 minutes ago

Zero tolerance against torture on women to remain ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus opposition leader is US protege: Russia sp ..

2 minutes ago

Boeing MAX crashes 'horrific' result of lapses by ..

5 minutes ago

Round of Consultations Between Russian, EU Politic ..

5 minutes ago

Rape incident didn't occur on Motorway: NH&MP spok ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.