UN Chief Says Will Call For 'Global Ceasefire' By Year End In Speech To General Assembly
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 09:19 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that in his address to the General Assembly next week he will call for the global ceasefire until the end of 2020 to mobilize efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The virus is the number one global security threat in our world today," Guterres said in a press briefing. "In my speech to the General Assembly on Tuesday, I will make an appeal to the international community to mobilize all efforts for the global ceasefire to become a reality by the end of the year."