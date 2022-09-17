UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says Will Discuss Ukraine, Energy, Food Prices With Biden On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2022 | 11:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with RIA Novosti that he will meet with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday on the sidelines of the General Assembly debate next week to discuss climate issues in addition to rising food and energy prices around the world amid the situation in Ukraine.

"I believe we will be meeting on Wednesday," Guterres said.

The UN Secretary-General added that he plans to discuss the issue of Ukraine, energy and food prices with Biden.

"We will discuss the key issues that are now in the world affairs agenda. It depends also on President Biden, but of course we will discuss the conflicts in different parts of the world, we will discuss climate. I'm sure he will also discuss the problems related to sustainable development, the situation of developing countries in the perfect storm they are facing at the present moment after the COVID, after climate impacts and also with the acceleration in the food and energy prices after the war in Ukraine," Guterres said.

