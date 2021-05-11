UN Chief Says Will Discuss With Lavrov Situation in Ukraine, Other Security Concerns

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he will discuss with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the situation in Ukraine and other security concerns around the globe during his visit to Moscow May 12-14.

"I expect to have the chance to discuss, according to what was agreed, all the, I would say, key security concerns in today's world: be it in Libya, be it in Syria, be it in Yemen, in Ukraine, in Afghanistan, and to exchange views on what is needed in order to address these conflicts and contribute to a peaceful resolution of all the conflicts in the world," Guterres said in an interview with Russian news agencies.

Guterres also said he was concerned about the recent escalation in fighting in Eastern Ukraine that violated the ceasefire agreement.

"We strongly hope that de-escalation takes place and that the ceasefire is fully respected," he added.