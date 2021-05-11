UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Says Will Discuss With Lavrov Situation In Ukraine, Other Security Concerns

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

UN Chief Says Will Discuss With Lavrov Situation in Ukraine, Other Security Concerns

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he will discuss with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the situation in Ukraine and other security concerns around the globe during his visit to Moscow May 12-14.

"I expect to have the chance to discuss, according to what was agreed, all the, I would say, key security concerns in today's world: be it in Libya, be it in Syria, be it in Yemen, in Ukraine, in Afghanistan, and to exchange views on what is needed in order to address these conflicts and contribute to a peaceful resolution of all the conflicts in the world," Guterres said in an interview with Russian news agencies.

Guterres also said he was concerned about the recent escalation in fighting in Eastern Ukraine that violated the ceasefire agreement.

"We strongly hope that de-escalation takes place and that the ceasefire is fully respected," he added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Resolution World United Nations Syria Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Yemen Visit Libya May All Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s prayer halls to open 15 minutes befor ..

46 minutes ago

Sindh Govt issues fresh SOPs for offering Eid-ul- ..

10 minutes ago

GCU Press begins publishing research journals

10 minutes ago

Ukraine's Opposition Platform to Stay Active in Po ..

10 minutes ago

KP Politicians to celebrate Eid with simplicity

10 minutes ago

President summons National Assembly session on May ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.