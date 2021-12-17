UN Chief Says Will Travel to Lebanon in His Last Visit of 2021

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said he will head to Lebanon in his last visit of the year to show solidarity with the Lebanese people

"My last visit of the year will take me to a country that is in the grip of all these challenges and worse.

I look forward to traveling to Lebanon at the invitation of the government on a state visit to express my solidarity with the Lebanese people who have suffered for far too long," Guterres said.