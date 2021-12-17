UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says Will Travel To Lebanon In His Last Visit Of 2021

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 12:30 AM

UN Chief Says Will Travel to Lebanon in His Last Visit of 2021

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday he will head to Lebanon in his last visit of the year to show solidarity with the Lebanese people.

"My last visit of the year will take me to a country that is in the grip of all these challenges and worse. I look forward to traveling to Lebanon at the invitation of the government on a state visit to express my solidarity with the Lebanese people who have suffered for far too long," Guterres said.

The secretary-general will arrive in Lebanon on Sunday afternoon.

He will meet with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati, as well as the country's religious leaders and civil society.

"He will pay tribute to the victims of the Beirut Port blast and will also undertake field visits to interact with people impacted by the numerous crises the country has been facing," the United Nations said in a statement.

Guterres will also travel to southern Lebanon to visit the UN Interim Force and parts of the Blue Line.

