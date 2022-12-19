UN Chief Says Wold Lives in Legal Void, Social Media Platforms Can Do 'Whatever They Want'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the world lives in a legal void in which social media platforms can do "whatever they want."

"We live in a kind of a legal void, in which these platforms can do whatever they want, can convey whatever they want and there are no legal consequences," Guterres said during a briefing.

Guterres comment came in response to a question about what it would take to close his Twitter account after the latest accusations that the social media platform denies freedom of speech since billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk acquired the company in October.

The UN chief said he wants to keep active his Twitter account, which has 2 million followers, because it has an important role to play.

The United Nations has recently voiced concerns about the latest Twitter developments and said the world body is "disturbed" about the attempts to suspend accounts of several corporate media journalists who illegally doxxed his location.

In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 with its headquarters located in San Francisco, California. Musk changed the company's operations, terminated executives who were responsible for the platform's censorship, cybersecurity and privacy, as well as fired about two-thirds of employees. Musk has said one of the Primary motivating factors to acquire Twitter was to promote freedom of speech.