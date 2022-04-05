UN Chief Says World Continues on 'Fast Track to Climate Disaster'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Time is running out for countries, corporations and others to adopt critical measures to reverse greenhouse gas emissions, but the crisis can be averted primarily by substituting renewable energy sources for fossil fuels, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in response to the sixth UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report issued on Monday.

"The jury has reached a verdict. And it is damning," Guterres said in a video statement. "This report ... is a litany of broken climate promises. It is a file of shame, cataloguing the empty pledges that put us firmly on track towards an unlivable world. We are on a fast track to climate disaster."

Guterres, echoing the conclusions of the panel, warned that inaction would result in major cities finding themselves underwater and the world experiencing "unprecedented heatwaves, terrifying storms, widespread water shortages and the extinction of a million species of plants and animals.

"

Climate scientists and other experts on the panel said if the world does not strengthen its policies toward renewable energy, global warming could easily surpass the 1.5 degree centigrade level that the world needs to not overheat and roll as high as 3 degrees by the end of the century.

Politics, an over-reliance on fossil fuels and the costs to transition away from fossil fuels appear to be the biggest reasons why countries are reluctant or resistant to begin that move toward low-carbon economies, according to the panel.

"Every year that you let pass without going for these urgent emissions reductions makes it more and more difficult," the panel Chair Jim Skea said. "Unless we really do it immediately, it will not be possible to limit warming to 1.5 degrees. Every fraction of a degree matters. Even if we go beyond 1.5, that doesn't mean we throw up our hands and despair."