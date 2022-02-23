UN Chief Says World Facing Biggest Global Security Crisis In Recent Years Over Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world is facing the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years as the situation in eastern Ukraine continues to escalate.

"I have cut short an overseas visit - including a very important summit of African leaders - to rush back to UN headquarters," Guterres said on Tuesday. "Our world is facing the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years - certainly in my tenure as Secretary-General. We face a moment that I sincerely hoped would not come."